Cortex Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.43 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Cortex token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00003718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, DDEX, UEX and DEx.top. Cortex has a total market cap of $22.37 million and $2.43 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00389495 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025189 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.01665583 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00229591 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinBene, CoinTiger, CoinEx, Bithumb, UEX, Ethfinex, DEx.top, OKEx, DDEX, DragonEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

