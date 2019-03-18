Cosan (CZZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.97

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.97 and last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 39072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

Several research firms recently commented on CZZ. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cosan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Santander cut shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cosan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cosan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cosan in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cosan in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cosan in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cosan by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Cosan in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cosan (NYSE:CZZ)

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

