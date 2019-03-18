Coty Inc (COTY) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,113 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of Coty worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Coty by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 249.0% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE COTY opened at $10.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Coty Inc has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $19.01.
Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.68.
Coty Profile
Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.
