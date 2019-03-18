Cred (LBA) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Cred has a market capitalization of $7.74 million and $280,440.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred token can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi, OKEx and UEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00388423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.01666693 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00228931 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 506,666,986 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Kyber Network, UEX, IDEX, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

