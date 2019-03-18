Credit Suisse Group Boosts InterXion (INXN) Price Target to $75.00

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

INXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterXion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of InterXion from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.14.

Shares of InterXion stock opened at $65.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 99.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.12. InterXion has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.94 million. InterXion had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InterXion will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INXN. US Bancorp DE grew its position in InterXion by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in InterXion in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,329,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in InterXion by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 281,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,121,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in InterXion by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 129,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after buying an additional 48,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in InterXion by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

