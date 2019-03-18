Credit Suisse Group Boosts Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Price Target to $380.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group to $380.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $336.00 to $328.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $313.96.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $338.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $199.15 and a 1-year high of $345.24.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.99%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 5,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 1,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.