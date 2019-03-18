Credit Suisse Group Increases Prudential (PRU) Price Target to GBX 1,845

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,835 ($23.98) to GBX 1,845 ($24.11) in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRU. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Prudential from GBX 2,275 ($29.73) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,163 ($28.26) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, November 19th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,899 ($24.81) to GBX 1,522 ($19.89) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,073.42 ($27.09).

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,639.50 ($21.42) on Friday. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 1,325 ($17.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,962 ($25.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion and a PE ratio of 18.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 33.68 ($0.44) per share. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $15.67. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

