Cree (CREE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 111,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,245,581 shares.The stock last traded at $56.87 and had previously closed at $56.87.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CREE. JMP Securities cut shares of Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.32 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cree from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Cree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.94.

The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.13, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The LED producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $413.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.75 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 4,177.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,694,874 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,251 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 183.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,408 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,010 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000.

About Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

