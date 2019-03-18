Critical Analysis: BPOST SA/ADR (BPOSY) versus The Competition

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS: BPOSY) is one of 157 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BPOST SA/ADR to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BPOST SA/ADR and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BPOST SA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A BPOST SA/ADR Competitors 580 2174 2949 53 2.43

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 13.53%. Given BPOST SA/ADR’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BPOST SA/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

BPOST SA/ADR has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BPOST SA/ADR’s rivals have a beta of 1.13, meaning that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BPOST SA/ADR and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BPOST SA/ADR $3.36 billion $367.23 million 5.11 BPOST SA/ADR Competitors $2.65 billion $101.09 million 22.74

BPOST SA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. BPOST SA/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BPOST SA/ADR and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BPOST SA/ADR 6.20% 29.20% 7.33% BPOST SA/ADR Competitors -22.07% -4.32% -6.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.2% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BPOST SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. BPOST SA/ADR pays out 53.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Business Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.1% and pay out 2.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

BPOST SA/ADR beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About BPOST SA/ADR

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services. The company also offers transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic parcels, international parcels, logistic solutions, value-added services, international mails, banking and financial products, insurance, and distribution products. It serves big customers, private and public customers, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, and residential customers, as well as customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, or the bpost's eShop to purchase their mail, press, and other products. The company is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

