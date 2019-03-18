Critical Analysis: Sunwin Stevia International (SUWN) and Alimera Sciences (ALIM)

Sunwin Stevia International (OTCMKTS:SUWN) and Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sunwin Stevia International and Alimera Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunwin Stevia International 0 0 0 0 N/A Alimera Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Alimera Sciences has a consensus target price of $2.83, indicating a potential upside of 142.17%. Given Alimera Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alimera Sciences is more favorable than Sunwin Stevia International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.0% of Alimera Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Alimera Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sunwin Stevia International has a beta of 3.72, meaning that its share price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alimera Sciences has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sunwin Stevia International and Alimera Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunwin Stevia International -16.60% -50.70% -12.53% Alimera Sciences -34.87% N/A -97.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunwin Stevia International and Alimera Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunwin Stevia International $22.04 million 0.71 -$4.71 million N/A N/A Alimera Sciences $46.97 million 1.77 -$16.38 million ($0.29) -4.03

Sunwin Stevia International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alimera Sciences.

Summary

Alimera Sciences beats Sunwin Stevia International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunwin Stevia International Company Profile

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. produces and sells stevioside, a natural sweetener; and herbs used in traditional Chinese medicines and veterinary products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside and Chinese Medicines. The Stevioside segment produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components. Its products include Steviosin, a low calorie stevia extract for medicinal use; and OnlySweet, a zero calorie, dietary supplement. This segment sells its products to food and drug manufacturers, and ingredient distributor foreign trade companies. The Chinese Medicines segment manufactures and sells traditional Chinese medicine formula extracts, which are used in products made for use by humans and animals. Its extracts consists of single traditional Chinese medicine extracts; compound traditional Chinese medicine extracts; and purified extracts, including active parts and monomer compounds, such as soy isoflavone. This segment offers traditional Chinese medicine formula extracts to traditional Chinese medicine manufacturers and animal pharmaceutical manufacturers. Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. is based in Qufu, China.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness. Its ILUVIEN is inserted in the back of the patient's eye in a non-surgical procedure, which allows for a self-sealing wound by delivering a continuous microdose of the non-proprietary corticosteroid fluocinolone acetonide in the eye. The company has a collaboration agreement with EyePoint Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. for the development and sale of proprietary insert technology to deliver other corticosteroids to the back of the eye for the treatment and prevention of eye diseases in humans or to treat diabetic macular edema. It sells its products through sales force, as well as through distributors. The company serves physician offices, pharmacies, and hospitals. Alimera Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

