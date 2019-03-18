Critical Comparison: Commscope (COMM) & NTT Docomo (DCMYY)

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) and NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

NTT Docomo pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Commscope does not pay a dividend. NTT Docomo pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Commscope and NTT Docomo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commscope 3.07% 23.55% 5.92% NTT Docomo 16.01% 13.35% 10.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Commscope shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NTT Docomo shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Commscope shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Commscope and NTT Docomo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commscope $4.57 billion 0.92 $140.21 million $2.11 10.33 NTT Docomo $596.18 billion 0.14 $6.70 billion $1.82 12.41

NTT Docomo has higher revenue and earnings than Commscope. Commscope is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NTT Docomo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Commscope and NTT Docomo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commscope 0 8 5 0 2.38 NTT Docomo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Commscope currently has a consensus price target of $27.62, indicating a potential upside of 26.70%. Given Commscope’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Commscope is more favorable than NTT Docomo.

Volatility and Risk

Commscope has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NTT Docomo has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commscope beats NTT Docomo on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators. Its CommScope Mobility Solutions segment offers macro cell site solutions for wireless tower sites and on rooftops, such as base station antennas, microwave antennas, hybrid fiber-feeder and power cables, coaxial cables, connectors, and filters; metro cell solutions for street poles and other urban structures comprising radio frequency delivery and connectivity solutions, equipment housing, and concealment; and small cell and distributed antenna system (DAS) solutions consisting of DAS and distributed cell solutions that allow wireless operators to enhance efficiency, and cellular coverage and capacity in network conditions. This segment provides its solutions under the Andrew brand. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, system integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.

About NTT Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies. In addition, the company offers LTE, FOMA, and FOMA high-speed services; docomo Wi-Fi services; VoLTE voice call services; docomo Hikari, an optical Internet service; and docomo Shop services. It serves approximately 73 million customers through advanced wireless networks, including a LTE network and LTE-advanced network. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DOCOMO, INC. is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

