Critical Contrast: Middlefield Banc (MBCN) versus Pac Comm BANCOR/SH SH (PCBC)

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) and Pac Comm BANCOR/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Middlefield Banc and Pac Comm BANCOR/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Middlefield Banc 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pac Comm BANCOR/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Middlefield Banc currently has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.71%. Given Middlefield Banc’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Middlefield Banc is more favorable than Pac Comm BANCOR/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares Middlefield Banc and Pac Comm BANCOR/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Middlefield Banc 22.99% 10.04% 1.05% Pac Comm BANCOR/SH SH N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Pac Comm BANCOR/SH SH does not pay a dividend. Middlefield Banc pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Middlefield Banc and Pac Comm BANCOR/SH SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Middlefield Banc $54.08 million 2.82 $12.43 million $3.83 10.97 Pac Comm BANCOR/SH SH $27.52 million 4.50 $4.66 million N/A N/A

Middlefield Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Pac Comm BANCOR/SH SH.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.1% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 76.5% of Pac Comm BANCOR/SH SH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Middlefield Banc beats Pac Comm BANCOR/SH SH on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts. The company offers operational, working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, residential, and mortgage loans; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; consumer installment loans to purchase automobiles and boats, as well as for home improvement and other personal expenditures; and agricultural loans. It also provides safe deposit facilities, travelers' and official checks, money orders, and ATM services; online banking and bill payment services to individuals; and online cash management services to business customers. In addition, the company resolves and disposes troubled assets in Ohio. As of January 23, 2018, it operated 14 full-service banking centers; an LPL financial brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville; and a loan production office in Mentor, Ohio. Middlefield Banc Corp. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.

About Pac Comm BANCOR/SH SH

Pacific Commerce Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Commerce Bank that provides various financial and banking services to the personal and business customers in California. The company offers checking, savings, term certificate, lawyer's trust, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential mortgage loans; commercial and consumer loans; small business administration loans; loans and lines of credit for working capital; receivable and inventory financing; term loans for business expansion and equipment purchases; and remodeling and leasehold improvement loans, as well as commercial real estate loans, including apartment, office building, industrial/warehouse, and multipurpose building loans. The company also provides remote deposit capture services; and telephone and online banking services. It offers its services through six branches located in the Los Angeles and San Diego regions of Southern California. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

