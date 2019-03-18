Critical Contrast: Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT) versus Otonomy (OTIC)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and Otonomy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals $245.74 million 1.34 -$45.15 million N/A N/A Otonomy $750,000.00 114.56 -$50.37 million ($1.65) -1.70

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Otonomy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and Otonomy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osmotica Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Otonomy 1 0 3 0 2.50

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 174.29%. Otonomy has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 167.86%. Given Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Otonomy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Otonomy shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Otonomy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and Otonomy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Otonomy -6,760.81% -53.29% -46.65%

Summary

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals beats Otonomy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. In addition, it develops OTO-413, a sustained exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties; OTO-5XX, an otoprotectant for the prevention of cisplatin-induced hearing loss; and OTO-6XX induces hair cell regeneration for the treatment of severe hearing loss. The company has license agreements with University of California and DURECT Corporation. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

