Critical Review: Spark Energy (SPKE) and Spark Infrastructure Group (SFDPF)

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) and Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Get Spark Energy alerts:

Spark Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Spark Infrastructure Group does not pay a dividend. Spark Energy pays out -152.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spark Energy and Spark Infrastructure Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Energy $1.01 billion 0.30 -$1.19 million ($0.48) -18.04 Spark Infrastructure Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Spark Infrastructure Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spark Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.5% of Spark Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 67.6% of Spark Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spark Energy and Spark Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Energy -0.12% 7.28% 1.64% Spark Infrastructure Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Spark Energy and Spark Infrastructure Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 Spark Infrastructure Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Spark Energy currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.66%. Given Spark Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Spark Energy is more favorable than Spark Infrastructure Group.

Summary

Spark Energy beats Spark Infrastructure Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in 94 utility service territories across 19 states and the District of Columbia, and had approximately 1,042,000 residential customer equivalents. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Spark Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Retailco, LLC.

Spark Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Spark Infrastructure Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the regulated utility infrastructure markets across the globe. Spark Infrastructure Group is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.