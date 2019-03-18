Critical Review: Veriteq (VTEQ) versus KVH Industries (KVHI)

Veriteq (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) and KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Veriteq and KVH Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veriteq 0 0 0 0 N/A KVH Industries 0 0 4 0 3.00

KVH Industries has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. Given KVH Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KVH Industries is more favorable than Veriteq.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veriteq and KVH Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veriteq N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KVH Industries $170.76 million 1.10 -$8.23 million ($0.12) -87.83

Veriteq has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KVH Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.9% of KVH Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Veriteq shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of KVH Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Veriteq and KVH Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veriteq N/A N/A N/A KVH Industries -4.82% -2.43% -1.23%

Summary

KVH Industries beats Veriteq on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veriteq Company Profile

VeriTeQ Corporation operates as an online retailer of orthopedic braces, physical therapy devices, and rehabilitation equipment. It provides orthopedic braces for knee, ankle, back, wrist, shoulder, elbow, foot, and neck categories; and hot and cold therapy, electric simulation, medical tables, and ambulatory devices. The company distributes its products through Website, as well as sells to healthcare professionals, hospitals and clinics, government institutions, and school sports teams. VeriTeQ Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. It also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, and news and radio content services. In addition, the company provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets comprising precision fiber optic gyro-based systems that enable platform and optical stabilization, navigation, pointing, and guidance; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, it offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; maritime e-learning content and related services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution. The company sells its mobile communications products through a network of independent retailers, chain stores, distributors, and service providers; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. The company also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

