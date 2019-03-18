CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Macquarie cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.30.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.66. 1,863,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,654. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.41.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,828.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward C. Hutcheson, Jr. acquired 350 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.95 per share, with a total value of $41,282.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,981,106.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 65,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

