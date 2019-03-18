CryoPort Inc (CYRX) Director Richard J. Berman Sells 30,000 Shares

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Richard J. Berman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $355,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,353. The company has a market cap of $359.92 million, a P/E ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 1.09. CryoPort Inc has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 37.77% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. Research analysts forecast that CryoPort Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CryoPort by 121.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,966 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 76,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CryoPort by 35.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 57,154 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CryoPort by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 58,703 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. CQS Cayman LP acquired a new position in CryoPort in the third quarter valued at $2,290,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in CryoPort by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 610,019 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CYRX shares. ValuEngine raised CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CryoPort currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Cryoport, Inc provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

