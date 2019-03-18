Cryptonex (CNX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.12 Million

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Cryptonex coin can currently be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00028643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. During the last week, Cryptonex has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonex has a market capitalization of $64.12 million and $6.12 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00386854 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025132 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.01667560 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00229587 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004892 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

