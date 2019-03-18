Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $4.45 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (AZN)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Investec downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 19th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 19th. HSBC restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NYSE:AZN opened at $42.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca plc has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.76%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

