CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX) recently:

3/11/2019 – CytomX Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2019 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2019 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

2/28/2019 – CytomX Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2019 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2019 – CytomX Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $35.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CytomX Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.75. 406,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,230. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $480.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, General Counsel Lloyd A. Rowland purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $92,970.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,083.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,744,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,774,000 after purchasing an additional 900,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,570,000 after purchasing an additional 642,165 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,588,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,504,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,343,000 after purchasing an additional 387,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,504,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,343,000 after purchasing an additional 387,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

