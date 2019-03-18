D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $101.60 Million Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,707,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,896 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $101,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in HD Supply by 580.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HD Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HD Supply by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 635,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HD Supply by 1,148.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,046 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in HD Supply by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 468,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In other HD Supply news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 1,567,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $59,320,866.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 3,251,545 shares of company stock worth $123,065,335 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS opened at $42.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $46.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HDS shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of HD Supply in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.96 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. HD Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

