D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $76.53 Million Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,820 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.22% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $76,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $342,085,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 21,215.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,627,000 after buying an additional 594,680 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,274,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,928,000 after buying an additional 459,587 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 95.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 813,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,901,000 after buying an additional 397,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2,002.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,469,000 after buying an additional 336,421 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

APD stock opened at $184.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.44 and a 12 month high of $186.79.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 59.06%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

