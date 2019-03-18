Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 17,232 Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 459.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its stake in Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $37.93 on Monday. Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $39.93.

