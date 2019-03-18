Danaher Co. (DHR) Position Trimmed by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 3.4% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Danaher by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,344,000 after buying an additional 424,317 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Danaher by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Danaher by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 45,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Danaher by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR stock opened at $128.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $129.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 4,534 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.25, for a total transaction of $576,951.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,845.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 97,357 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.04, for a total value of $12,368,233.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,028,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,279,637. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Danaher to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Danaher to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.31.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

