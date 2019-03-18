Daneel (DAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $331,365.00

Daneel (CURRENCY:DAN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. Daneel has a total market capitalization of $331,365.00 and $4,329.00 worth of Daneel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Daneel has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One Daneel token can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, DDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000175 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Daneel

DAN is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Daneel’s total supply is 69,320,719 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,284,288 tokens. The Reddit community for Daneel is /r/Daneel_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Daneel’s official Twitter account is @daneelproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Daneel’s official website is daneel.io.

Daneel Token Trading

Daneel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daneel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Daneel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Daneel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

