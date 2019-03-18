DasCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $26,965.00 (DASC)

DasCoin (CURRENCY:DASC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, DasCoin has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. DasCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $26,965.00 worth of DasCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DasCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinFalcon and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00093227 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00015678 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000583 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000489 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin Coin Profile

DasCoin (DASC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. DasCoin’s total supply is 889,868,500 coins. DasCoin’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. DasCoin’s official website is dascoin.com.

Buying and Selling DasCoin

DasCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, IDAX and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DasCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DasCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DasCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

