Datacoin (DTC) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Datacoin has a total market cap of $12,947.00 and $1.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datacoin has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00021464 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00023277 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004723 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00015608 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00127314 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 35,913,155 coins. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.