DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (DVDCY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank upgraded DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 5th.

DVDCY remained flat at $$9.47 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.64. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (DVDCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.