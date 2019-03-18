DealNet Capital (DLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DealNet Capital (CVE:DLS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of CVE:DLS opened at C$0.06 on Monday. DealNet Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 458.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24.

About DealNet Capital

Dealnet Capital Corp. operates in consumer finance and engagement businesses in Canada and the United States. It operates through Consumer Finance and Live Engagement segments. The Consumer Finance segment offers financing solutions through a network of home improvement dealers. This segment engages in the origination, securitization, and servicing of consumer loans and leases.

