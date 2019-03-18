DeepMarkit Corp (CVE:MKT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.50.

Get DeepMarkit alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “DeepMarkit (MKT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/deepmarkit-mkt-hits-new-1-year-low-at-0-01.html.

About DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT)

DeepMarkit Corp. focuses on the development and operation of digital marketing and promotions software platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's Gamify platform converts store traffic into leads, which can be added to lists, or downloaded in a .CSV file and uploaded using entry forms, customized games, and prizes.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for DeepMarkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepMarkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.