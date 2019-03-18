Deer Horn Capital (DHC) Stock Price Down 24%

Shares of Deer Horn Capital Inc (CNSX:DHC) traded down 24% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 109,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Deer Horn Capital Company Profile (CNSX:DHC)

Deer Horn Capital Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, tellurium, gold, copper, tungsten, copper porphyry, bismuth, lead, zinc, and molybdenum. The company principally holds 50% interests in the Deer Horn Property covering 5,133 hectares located in north western British Columbia.

