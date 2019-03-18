Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is Intellectus Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,953 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines comprises about 3.8% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 652,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 35,740 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 858,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,558,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,755,000 after acquiring an additional 130,820 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 51,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,202,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.65 per share, for a total transaction of $59,727,013.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,347,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,563,723 shares of company stock valued at $176,281,477 and sold 130,436 shares valued at $6,602,036. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

NYSE DAL traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $50.96. The company had a trading volume of 38,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,418,642. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $61.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

