Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA) Chairman Sells $46,980.00 in Stock

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Chairman Robert W. Humphreys sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $46,980.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 538,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,995.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Delta Apparel stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.98 million.

DLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Delta Apparel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 64,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 23,530 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 234,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

