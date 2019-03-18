Deluxe Co. (DLX) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,978,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,308 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Deluxe worth $229,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 911.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

DLX stock opened at $43.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.35. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $76.95.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $524.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 26.89%. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Deluxe Co. (DLX) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/deluxe-co-dlx-stake-raised-by-blackrock-inc.html.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.