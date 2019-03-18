Derwent London (DLN) PT Raised to GBX 3,300 at Morgan Stanley

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,300 ($43.12) in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DLN. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($34.63) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,173.69 ($41.47).

LON:DLN opened at GBX 3,295 ($43.06) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 16.57. Derwent London has a 1-year low of GBX 2,745 ($35.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,344 ($43.70).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a GBX 46.75 ($0.61) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $19.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Derwent London’s payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

In related news, insider Simon P. Silver sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($42.56), for a total value of £814,250 ($1,063,961.85).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

