Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Kloeckner & Co SE (KCO) a €7.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KCO. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group set a €8.60 ($10.00) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.37) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €8.90 ($10.35).

ETR KCO opened at €6.72 ($7.81) on Thursday. Kloeckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €5.82 ($6.76) and a twelve month high of €11.84 ($13.77). The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.62. The stock has a market cap of $669.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21.

Kloeckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

