Deutsche Bank Cuts WM Morrison Supermarkets (MRW) Price Target to GBX 235

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 235 ($3.07) in a research report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the grocer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRW. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 255 ($3.33) in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WM Morrison Supermarkets currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 256.82 ($3.36).

Shares of MRW opened at GBX 221.15 ($2.89) on Thursday. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of GBX 203.30 ($2.66) and a one year high of GBX 270.50 ($3.53). The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from WM Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $3.85. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. WM Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is 0.59%.

In other WM Morrison Supermarkets news, insider Andrew Higginson acquired 63,560 shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £150,001.60 ($196,003.66).

WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

