Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Spectris (SXS)

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,195 ($41.75) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectris presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,735.71 ($35.75).

SXS opened at GBX 2,690 ($35.15) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 1,924.50 ($25.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,957 ($38.64).

Spectris (LON:SXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported GBX 164.90 ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 155.20 ($2.03) by GBX 9.70 ($0.13). On average, analysts expect that Spectris will post 17117.999707464 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 40.50 ($0.53) dividend. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $20.50. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Spectris’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

In other news, insider Derek Harding acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,658 ($34.73) per share, for a total transaction of £106,320 ($138,925.91). Insiders purchased a total of 4,012 shares of company stock worth $10,660,807 over the last 90 days.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

