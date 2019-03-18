Deutsche Bank Trims Express (EXPR) Target Price to $5.00

Express (NYSE:EXPR) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXPR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. MKM Partners set a $6.00 price target on shares of Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Express from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

Shares of NYSE EXPR traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,387. Express has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $294.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $628.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.63 million. Express had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Express will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 240,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $1,288,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Express during the 4th quarter valued at $9,096,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Express by 2,029.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,167,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,436 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Express by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 836,893 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Express during the 4th quarter valued at $3,628,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Express by 611.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 687,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 590,896 shares in the last quarter.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

