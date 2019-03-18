Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) PT Set at €22.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.70 ($28.72) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €25.19 ($29.29).

LHA opened at €21.13 ($24.57) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €17.05 ($19.82) and a 52-week high of €27.47 ($31.94). The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion and a PE ratio of 4.62.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

