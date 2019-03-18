DEUTSCHE POST A/S (DPSGY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price objective on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of DPSGY opened at $33.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $46.89.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

