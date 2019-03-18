Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Holdings Increased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,196 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,437,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $376,925,000 after buying an additional 235,596 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,424,556 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,350,000 after buying an additional 644,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,558,033 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,570,000 after buying an additional 242,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,333,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $173,039,000 after buying an additional 664,206 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,195,598 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,632,000 after buying an additional 1,164,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert H. Henry bought 11,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $349,646.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,355 shares in the company, valued at $640,863.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy stock opened at $29.64 on Monday. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.25.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.81%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.48.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

