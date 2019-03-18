Diageo plc (DEO) is Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc cut its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,002,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,543 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises about 2.2% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $142,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Diageo by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 10.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE DEO traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.36. 3,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $99.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $131.43 and a 12-month high of $164.07.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.3688 per share. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.75.

WARNING: “Diageo plc (DEO) is Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s 10th Largest Position” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/diageo-plc-deo-is-schafer-cullen-capital-management-incs-10th-largest-position.html.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.