Diagnos (ADK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Diagnos Inc (CVE:ADK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 541495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The firm has a market cap of $6.39 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30.
About Diagnos (CVE:ADK)
DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, and the United States. It offers image analysis services through Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis, a software tool that assists health specialists in the detection of diabetic retinopathy.
Featured Story: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Diagnos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diagnos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.