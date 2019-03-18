Docusign (DOCU) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Friday. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DOCU. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Docusign to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Docusign from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docusign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Docusign in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.75.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Docusign has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $68.35.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $199.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Docusign will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Docusign news, General Counsel Reginald D. Davis sold 235,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $11,813,385.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Neil Hudspith sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total value of $1,636,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 814,317 shares of company stock valued at $39,150,912 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,165,000 after buying an additional 1,544,047 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,087,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,917,000 after buying an additional 1,909,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,601,000 after buying an additional 376,642 shares during the period. Accel London III Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,230,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,089,000 after buying an additional 69,428 shares during the period. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

