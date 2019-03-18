Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Stake Lowered by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 93.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. FMR LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 15.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,046,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,317,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,225 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 9.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,455,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,544,000 after acquiring an additional 737,501 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the third quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,086,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,766,000 after acquiring an additional 53,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Dollar Tree by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,755,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,204,000 after acquiring an additional 175,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America set a $115.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.74.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $99.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.78 and a twelve month high of $104.49.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael A. Witynski sold 6,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $656,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,273,138.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 6,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $676,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Stake Lowered by Korea Investment CORP” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/dollar-tree-inc-dltr-stake-lowered-by-korea-investment-corp.html.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.