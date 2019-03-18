Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Director Sells $294,215.60 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Director James A. Goldman sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.24, for a total transaction of $294,215.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,511.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DPZ traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.41. 1,043,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,879. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.25 and a 52-week high of $305.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Cowen began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $238.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $323,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 129.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,028,000 after purchasing an additional 63,290 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Director Sells $294,215.60 in Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/dominos-pizza-inc-dpz-director-sells-294215-60-in-stock.html.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.