Donationcoin (DON) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

Donationcoin (CURRENCY:DON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Donationcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Donationcoin has traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. Donationcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Donationcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.01496096 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00019661 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00001430 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00048418 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Donationcoin Coin Profile

Donationcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2014. The official website for Donationcoin is donationcoin.org. Donationcoin’s official Twitter account is @Donationcoin. The Reddit community for Donationcoin is /r/Donationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Donationcoin

Donationcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donationcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donationcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donationcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

