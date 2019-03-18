Doyle Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.8% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,519,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,037,611,000 after purchasing an additional 625,051 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,787,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,587,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,391 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,336,984 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,512,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,152 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,161,401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,091,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,959,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,029,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,653 shares in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $52.94 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Nomura set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.77.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 6,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $272,498.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,217.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $193,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,683.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,411. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

