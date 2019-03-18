DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)’s share price was up 23.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 2,737,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 478% from the average daily volume of 473,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Get DPW alerts:

In related news, insider Ault & Company, Inc. purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,722,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,551,667 shares of company stock worth $184,840 over the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DPW stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,083,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,200 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 1.54% of DPW worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/dpw-dpw-trading-up-23-9.html.

DPW Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for DPW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.